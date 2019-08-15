Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pelosi laments lack of dignity shown by Israel and Trump

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 15, 2019 21:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lamented the Thursday decision by the Israeli government not to allow US Congresswomen Rashida Talin and Ilhan Omar to the country on a planned Friday visit.

Saying that the decision “is beneath the dignity of the great State of Israel” she linked the decision to US President Donald Trump’s statements about the Congresswomen, which she called “a sign of ignorance and disrespect and beneath the dignity of the Office of the President.”   


Related Content

Breaking news
August 15, 2019
Rashida Tlaib says Israel's decision to ban her 'a sign of weakness'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings