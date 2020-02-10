Plea bargain with supermodel Bar Refaeli over tax fraud signed

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli signed a pleas barging with the Israeli Tax Authority on Monday, Mako reported.



The famous model, who appeared in Sports Illustrated and once dated Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio, was taken to court and found guilty of dodging tax payment to the tune of roughly NIS 8 million.



Rafaeli argued that during the time period in question she was not living in Israel full time, the claim was refuted when the court was presented with proof she kept a home in the country using the names of her family members.



Earlier reports claimed her mother, Tzipi Levin, would serve time in prison for her part in the alleged crimes – yet the Monday report did not mention that detail.