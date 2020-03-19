Police arrests protesters in anti-Knesset Speaker event

The protest included roughly 200 participants who arrived in vehicles to protest what they claim is “damage done to Israel’s democracy.”

Three protesters were arrested in a Jerusalem protest on Thursday against the recent decision by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to shut down the Knesset.The protest included roughly 200 participants who arrived in vehicles to protest what they claim is “damage done to Israel’s democracy.”

The police handed down fines for NIS 5,000, which is the fine imposed on anyone who is violating the recent novel coronavirus Health Ministry regulations which forbid gatherings of more than 10 persons.



Police did not allow the vehicles to enter Knesset as they usually do.