Police forces shoot the air after being assaulted by several youths

While responding to a call in Bet Shemesh Saturday night, police forces had their tires slashed. Upon pursuing a suspect, a group of young men began assaulting the cops, forcing them to fire shots in the air in self defense.



As a result of the incident, the police forces arrested three suspects.



