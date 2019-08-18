Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police forces shoot the air after being assaulted by several youths

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 18, 2019 08:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

While responding to a call in Bet Shemesh Saturday night, police forces had their tires slashed. Upon pursuing a suspect, a group of young men began assaulting the cops, forcing them to fire shots in the air in self defense.

As a result of the incident, the police forces arrested three suspects.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 18, 2019
Peace with whom? After blast, enraged Afghans question talks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings