US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech on Tuesday that the killing of IRGC Commander Qassem Soleimani was done as a counter-measure to planned attacks on US forces.Asked whether Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's claim that Soleimani was in Iraq as part of a diplomatic mission, Pompeo shot back "Does anyone here believe that?" Pompeo claimed Zarif's comment was a lie and the US already knew that.