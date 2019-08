Palestinians threw stones at a bus on its way to the Western Wall at the Flowers Gate and injured one person lightly, according to preliminary reports from TPS. Security forces are on their way to the scene.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });