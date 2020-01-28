Bribery indictment against Netanyahu filed with court

Within hours of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrawing his immunity request on Tuesday, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.Mandelblit announced his final indictment on November 21, but could not file it with the courts until the immunity request process was concluded.The indictment's filing could impact the March 2 election and alter the course of negotiations over forming a new government and who will be the new prime minister.Hours after announcing the indictment on November 21, Mandelblit gave a speech in which he said that it was personally sad for him to indict Netanyahu, who he personally greatly admired in terms of talents, but that he was obligated by the law to do so.He said that no man was above the law and that enforcing the law should not be used as a political football by either the Left or the Right.The attorney-general ultimately indicted Netanyahu for bribery in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla! Affair, for breach of public trust in Case 1000, the Illegal Gifts Affair and for breach of public trust in Case 2000, the Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom Affair.The biggest moving pieces had been what the charge would be in Case 4000 and whether Case 2000 would remain a breach of trust charge as in Mandelblit's initial February announcement, or whether it would be closed.Ultimately, the decision to indict Netanyahu for bribery is the most decisive one.It means that his trial will be in a district court, known for being tougher than the lower magistrate's courts, and that he could face a potential jail sentence of years instead of months or mere community service.As early as 2017-2018, the Jerusalem Post received multiple indications that an indictment for bribery could bring down Netanyahu even if he did not voluntarily step down, and that this serious consequence was part of what was making the investigatory process take longer.In Case 4000, Netanyahu is accused of involvement in a media bribery scheme in which Walla! owner Shaul Elovitch gave him positive coverage in exchange for Netanyahu making government policies favor Elovitch's Bezeq company to the tune of around NIS 1.8 billion.In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of receiving hundreds of thousands of shekels in gifts from rich tycoons, mostly from Arnon Milchin, in exchange for a variety of help with business and personal-legal initiatives. The charge itself is for acting in situations in which Netantahu had a conflict of interest, since no actual quid pro quo could be proven.In Case 2000, Netanyahu was accused of working with Yediot and Yisrael Hayom to reduce Yisrael Hayom's competition with Yediot in exchange for positive coverage for Netanyahu in Yediot. The deal never went through, but the law has crimes of attempted bribery and breach of trust which can apply even if a deal does not go through.The decision to keep Case 2000 as an indictment for breach of public trust against Netanyahu, despite this being the case which Mandelblit was never a fan of, was also significant.State’s witnesses Shlomo Filber and Nir Hefetz appear as strongly against Netanyahu in the final indictment as they did in the initial indictment in February, both in allegations and in the volume of mentions – Filber is mentioned around 90 times and Hefetz around 80 times.Ironically, though state’s witness Ari Harow was once considered important to the cases against Netanyahu and is still mentioned in the indictment, he is only mentioned around 10 times and often in passive contexts.