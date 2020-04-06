Putin pushes Netanyahu to form unity government

Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau to reach an agreement with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on a unity government, Netanyahu revealed at a press conference on Monday.

Netanyahu said Putin called him while he was meeting with Gantz

"There are still obstacles, but I am convinced that it is possible to form a government soon if both sides make an effort," Netanyahu said at the press conference.

The final drafts of the deal reportedly say that after serving as prime minister for another 18 months, Netanyahu's responsibilities as vice prime minister under Gantz would include "relations with superpowers," referring to not only the United States but also Russia.

This is not the first time Putin has interfered in Israeli politics. Netanyahu visited Russia ahead of the March election and brought home Naama Issachar, a 27-year-old Israeli woman jailed in Moscow over drug charges whose release was ensured by Putin. Putin also visited Israel in January.