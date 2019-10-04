Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Qatar urges citizens not to travel to Iraq amid ongoing unrest

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 11:47
DUBAI - Qatar's foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday not to travel to Iraq and urged those already there to leave immediately in view of ongoing unrest.

At least 27 people have been killed during three days of anti-government protests in Iraq.


