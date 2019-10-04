Qatar urges citizens not to travel to Iraq amid ongoing unrest

DUBAI - Qatar's foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday not to travel to Iraq and urged those already there to leave immediately in view of ongoing unrest.



At least 27 people have been killed during three days of anti-government protests in Iraq.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });