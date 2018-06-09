REPORT: Hezbollah Rocket Division commander killed in Syria

The commanding officer of the terrorist group Hezbollah's Rocket Division was killed during an operation against ISIS in the Eastern-Syrian town of Abu Kamal, close to the Syrian-Iraqi border, Hezbollah reported on Saturday.



Hezbollah officially confirmed the death of Haj Nasser Jamil Hadraj, also known as Abu Hussian, in what it refereed to as "fulfilling his Jihadist duty."



The Hezbollah statement claimed that the group fighters, working with the Syrian army, were able to secure the road to Abu Kamal as well as the towns Al-Jalaa and Hasrat which are close by.



The Hezbollah official is survived by his brother Qassam Hadraj who announced on Facebook his brother will be buried on Saturday in Jezzine, the town in South-Lebanon he lived in.



