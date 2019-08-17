Ramming victim undergoes surgery, still in critical condition

Nahum Navi underwent brain surgery Friday after being hit by a car earlier Friday afternoon in the West Bank according to Hadassah hospital.



Navi is still in critical condition at Hadassah hospital. His sister, Noam, was also transferred to Hadassah hospital late Friday.





