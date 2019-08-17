Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ramming victim undergoes surgery, still in critical condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 10:16
Nahum Navi underwent brain surgery Friday after being hit by a car earlier Friday afternoon in the West Bank according to Hadassah hospital. 

Navi is still in critical condition at Hadassah hospital. His sister, Noam, was also transferred to Hadassah hospital late Friday. 


