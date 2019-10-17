Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Maloney to be acting House oversight chair after Cummings death aide

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 17:06
WASHINGTON - U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney will be the acting chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee after the death Thursday of chairman Elijah Cummings, a senior Democratic leadership aide said.

Maloney is No. 2 Democrat in seniority on the panel. The caucus process to elect a permanent chair will be announced at a later time, the aide said.


