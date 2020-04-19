Retail stores may open after Independence Day if positive trend continues

Authorities are likely to enable the reopening of all retail stores after Independence Day (March 29) should positive health trends continue, according to Finance Ministry budget-director Shaul Meridor."In terms of retail, we see great demand both from consumers and many employees, usually with low wages," Meridor told Army Radio on Sunday. "This is the start and we have opened less than half of all shops. If we continue to see positive trends, I believe that after Independence Day, we will see the full opening of retail shops - of course, according to the current [Health Ministry] requirements."Meridor said measures approved by the government on Sunday morning will enable more than two million people to open their businesses fully, as long as they meet the "purple seal" criteria. Whoever can work from home, should still work from home, he said.