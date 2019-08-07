Rivlin: A proud morning with the success of the Amos 17 satellite

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
President Reuven Rivlin expressed his pride Wednesday morning over the news regarding the successful launch of the Amos 17 satellite into space.
“Thanks and a salute to our darling AMOS space.com and SpaceX for the blessed and vital work on behalf of the state of Israel,” the President wrote on his social media account.
