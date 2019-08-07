Rivlin: A proud morning with the success of the Amos 17 satellite

President Reuven Rivlin expressed his pride Wednesday morning over the news regarding the successful launch of the Amos 17 satellite into space.



בוקר ממלא גאווה עם הבשורה על שיגורו המוצלח של ״עמוס 17״ לחלל. תודה והצדעה ליקירינו @AMOSSpacecom ו-@SpaceX על העבודה הברוכה והחשובה כל כך למען מדינת ישראל. https://t.co/1dPgwIB9bP — ראובן (רובי) ריבלין (@ruvirivlin) August 7, 2019

“Thanks and a salute to our darling AMOS space.com and SpaceX for the blessed and vital work on behalf of the state of Israel,” the President wrote on his social media account.

