Red alerts rock the country following Gaza assassination

The operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was approved by the IDF Chief-of-Staff, Shin Bet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the security cabinet.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 07:16
Rockets fly over the house where Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was assassinated

Rockets fly over the house where Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was assassinated by the IDF. (photo credit: MAJDI FATHI/TPS)

Red alerts have been rocking the country following the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata in Gaza early Tuesday morning. The operation was approved by the IDF Chief-of-Staff, Shin Bet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the security cabinet.

7:10 Hof Ashkelon

7:04 Hof Ashkelon, Ashkelon, Shaar HaNegev, Sderot,  Holon, Gan Raveh, Rishon LeZion

6:57 Rocket Alert: Ashkelon , Shaar HaNegev, Sderot

6:51 Rocket alert: Sderot, Ibim, Erez, Nir Am, Sderot, Havat Shkmim

6:39 Rocket alert: Netiv HaAssara

6:38 Rocket alert: Netiv HaAssara, Zikim, Karmia

6:35 Rocket alert: Ashkelon, Beer Ganim

6:30 Rocket alert: Nir Am, Sderot, Ibim

6:29 Rocket alert: Nir Am, Sderot, Ibim, Gavim, Sapit College, Mefalsim

6:19 Rocket alert: Nachal Oz, Saad, Kfar Azza, Alumim

6:18 Rocket alert: Kfar Azza, Saad,

6:05 Rocket alert: Nitzanim, Nitzan, Zikim, Ashkelon, Karmia

6:04 Rocket alert: Zikim, Ashkelon,

5:51 Rocket alert: Kidron, Gdera, Beit Elazari, Ashdod

5:50 Rocket alert: Ashdod


