Red alerts rock the country following Gaza assassination

Rockets fly over the house where Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was assassinated by the IDF.
(photo credit: MAJDI FATHI/TPS)
Red alerts have been rocking the country following the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata in Gaza early Tuesday morning. The operation was approved by the IDF Chief-of-Staff, Shin Bet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the security cabinet.
7:10 Hof Ashkelon
7:04 Hof Ashkelon, Ashkelon, Shaar HaNegev, Sderot, Holon, Gan Raveh, Rishon LeZion
6:57 Rocket Alert: Ashkelon , Shaar HaNegev, Sderot
6:51 Rocket alert: Sderot, Ibim, Erez, Nir Am, Sderot, Havat Shkmim
6:39 Rocket alert: Netiv HaAssara
6:38 Rocket alert: Netiv HaAssara, Zikim, Karmia
6:35 Rocket alert: Ashkelon, Beer Ganim
6:30 Rocket alert: Nir Am, Sderot, Ibim
6:29 Rocket alert: Nir Am, Sderot, Ibim, Gavim, Sapit College, Mefalsim
6:19 Rocket alert: Nachal Oz, Saad, Kfar Azza, Alumim
6:18 Rocket alert: Kfar Azza, Saad,
6:05 Rocket alert: Nitzanim, Nitzan, Zikim, Ashkelon, Karmia
6:04 Rocket alert: Zikim, Ashkelon,
5:51 Rocket alert: Kidron, Gdera, Beit Elazari, Ashdod
5:50 Rocket alert: Ashdod
