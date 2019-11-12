Red alerts rock the country following Gaza assassination

Rockets fly over the house where Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was assassinated by the IDF. (photo credit: MAJDI FATHI/TPS)

Red alerts have been rocking the country following the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata in Gaza early Tuesday morning. The operation was approved by the IDF Chief-of-Staff, Shin Bet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the security cabinet.



7:10 Hof Ashkelon

7:04 Hof Ashkelon, Ashkelon, Shaar HaNegev, Sderot, Holon, Gan Raveh, Rishon LeZion6:57 Rocket Alert: Ashkelon , Shaar HaNegev, Sderot6:51 Rocket alert: Sderot, Ibim, Erez, Nir Am, Sderot, Havat Shkmim6:39 Rocket alert: Netiv HaAssara6:38 Rocket alert: Netiv HaAssara, Zikim, Karmia6:35 Rocket alert: Ashkelon, Beer Ganim6:30 Rocket alert: Nir Am, Sderot, Ibim6:29 Rocket alert: Nir Am, Sderot, Ibim, Gavim, Sapit College, Mefalsim6:19 Rocket alert: Nachal Oz, Saad, Kfar Azza, Alumim6:18 Rocket alert: Kfar Azza, Saad,6:05 Rocket alert: Nitzanim, Nitzan, Zikim, Ashkelon, Karmia6:04 Rocket alert: Zikim, Ashkelon,5:51 Rocket alert: Kidron, Gdera, Beit Elazari, Ashdod5:50 Rocket alert: Ashdod

