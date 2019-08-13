Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia recommends villagers leave area after accident

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 16:02
Russian authorities have recommended residents of Nyonoksa leave their village while work is carried out nearby following a rocket engine accident that caused a spike in radiation last week, Interfax news agency cited local officials said.

Russia's state weather service said radiation levels spiked in the Russian city of Severodvinsk by up to 16 times last Thursday after what officials say was an explosion during a rocket engine test on a sea platform.

"We have received a notification... about the planned activities of the military authorities. In this regard, residents of Nyonoksa were asked to leave the territory of the village from August 14," authorities in Severodvinsk were quoted as saying.


