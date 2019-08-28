Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia says new U.S. sanctions hurt prospects for bilateral ties - RIA

By REUTERS
August 28, 2019 16:14
MOSCOW - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday a new round of sanctions imposed by the United States undermined the possibility of normalizing bilateral ties, RIA news agency reported.

New U.S. sanctions against Russia linked to the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia came into force on Monday. Russia denies any role in the poisoning.


