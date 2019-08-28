Russia says new U.S. sanctions hurt prospects for bilateral ties - RIA

MOSCOW - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday a new round of sanctions imposed by the United States undermined the possibility of normalizing bilateral ties, RIA news agency reported.



New U.S. sanctions against Russia linked to the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia came into force on Monday. Russia denies any role in the poisoning.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });