Russia says unacceptable to discuss retaliation to Saudi attacks

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 14:57
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it was unacceptable to discuss a possible retaliation to the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and that to use the incident to increase tensions around Iran was counterproductive.

"We believe it is counterproductive to use what happened to increase tensions around Iran in line with the well-known U.S. policy," the ministry said in a statement.

"Proposals on tough retaliatory actions, which appear to have been discussed in Washington are even more unacceptable," the ministry said.

Russia believes that the exchange in attacks on civil infrastructure facilities is a direct consequence of the ongoing military conflict in Yemen, according to the statement.


