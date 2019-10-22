Russia says up to 500 people have fled captivity in northern Syria

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Moscow estimated that up to 500 people, including Islamist fighters, had escaped from captivity in northern Syria after their guards left their posts.



He said measures were being taken to recapture them.Shoigu was speaking after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });