Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia says up to 500 people have fled captivity in northern Syria

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 21:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Moscow estimated that up to 500 people, including Islamist fighters, had escaped from captivity in northern Syria after their guards left their posts.

He said measures were being taken to recapture them.Shoigu was speaking after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 22, 2019
UK lawmakers reject Brexit law timetable, putting Oct. 31 exit in doubt

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings