Russian defense minister held talks by phone with U.S. counterpart

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 20:20
Breaking news

MOSCOW - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks by phone with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian ministry.

The talks were initiated by the U.S. side, RIA added. The Russian ministry did not disclose details of the talks, Interfax, another news agency, said.


