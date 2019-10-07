Russian defense minister held talks by phone with U.S. counterpart

MOSCOW - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks by phone with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian ministry.



The talks were initiated by the U.S. side, RIA added. The Russian ministry did not disclose details of the talks, Interfax, another news agency, said.



