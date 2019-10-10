Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian journalist Julia Yuzik, has been released from Teheran

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 10, 2019 06:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Russian embassy in Iran tweeted that the Russian Journalist Julia Yuzik, who was arrested six days ago for allegedly spying for Israel, was released by the Iranian authorities and is making her way back to Russia.

Yuzik was held at the Teheran airport by revolutionary guard members after flying from Iran to Russia. The Decision to release the Journalist was taken after the Iranian ambassador in Russia was called for a rebuke, at the end of which the decision to release the journalist was made.  


