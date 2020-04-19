The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

S.Korea reports under ten new COVID-19 cases for first time in two months

By REUTERS  
APRIL 19, 2020 05:10
South Korea on Sunday reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first time in two months with eight new daily cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
The nation's total tally is 10,661 cases and 234 deaths.
China new coronavirus cases at lowest point in over a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 05:21 AM
Coronavirus guidelines include jail for business owners who don't comply
  • By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
  • 04/19/2020 03:34 AM
Trump: Some states to begin lifting coronavirus restrictions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 03:08 AM
Government meeting discussing new lockdown guidelines to be held at 1:30
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/19/2020 01:12 AM
Lastest coronavirus fatality: 80-year-old man
  • By MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV
  • 04/18/2020 11:41 PM
Bahrain's king applauds Trump's efforts in boosting global economic growt
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 11:37 PM
124 IDF soldiers test positive for coronavirus, 1,310 in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/18/2020 10:00 PM
Benny Gantz: Significant progress in negotiations with Benjamin Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/18/2020 08:46 PM
Doctor's assistant tests positive for coronavirus, in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/18/2020 07:29 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since April 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 07:19 PM
New York coronavirus daily death toll at two-week low
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 07:19 PM
Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 06:47 PM
Netanyahu, Bar Siman Tov to give address after Shabbat - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/18/2020 06:31 PM
Kazakhstan detains government critic for `spreading false information'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 04:56 PM
UK hospital coronavirus death toll rises 888 to 15,464
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 04:32 PM
