Sa'ar: 'Trump is a friend of Israel, we don't control the US'

By
September 11, 2019 09:52
Regarding the possibility of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar said that he has no doubt that Trump is a friend of Israel and that "we have greater coordination with the US than ever before, but unlike what the antisemites say, we don’t control the US."


