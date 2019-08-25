Secretary of State Pompeo to Lebanon: ‘We’re working to reduce tensions’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil on Sunday and said the US is “speaking with all sides to reduce tensions in the region,” the Lebanese Press Agency reported.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel struck Iranian targets in Syria to prevent a terror attack in the Golan Height.



