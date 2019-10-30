Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Security cabinet to meet on Wednesday afternoon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 30, 2019 11:11
The security cabinet is to meet for the second time in 24 hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday's meeting focused on the subject of Chinese investment in the country and dealt with creating a mechanism for vetting foreign investments in Israel – a euphemism for monitoring Chinese investments in key Israeli infrastructure projects.


