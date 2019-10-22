Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Several hit by stolen ambulance in Oslo, armed man arrested - police

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 14:47
OSLO - An armed man stole an ambulance in Oslo on Tuesday and hit several people as he drove away, Norwegian police told Reuters.

The man was apprehended after police fired shots at the vehicle, although the suspect was not critically injured, the police said in a separate statement.Public broadcaster NRK showed images of an ambulance driving in the Torshov neighborhood of Oslo while several gunshots rang out.

Police declined to comment on whether the incident was being treated as a deliberate attack.

The also police declined to say how many had been hit by the vehicle or if anyone had died from their injuries.

"An armed man stole an ambulance, drove away and hit some people. We got him now," the police spokesman told Reuters.


