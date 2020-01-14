Shaffir to Horowitz: 'Glad you've united, It's a shame about the lies'

MK Stav Shaffir responded to Meretz Chairman Nitzan Horowitz's statement wherein he said "she received a very fair offer, fifth place in Meretz, which is Issawi's place."

In a tweet on her Twitter account, Shaffir wrote: "Friends, I'm glad you've united, it's a shame about the lies. The offers given to me by Meretz were to stay in 2nd place, but to oust Golan and dismantle the Democratic Union - I refused. So now you give me an offer through the media to move the only Arab MK on the list down? I'm the one who suggested moving back so Issawi would be number 2. You refused. Jewish-Arab Partnership - only until it comes to your Chair."