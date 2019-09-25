Shaked: Betrayal of Religious-Zionist will turn us to fighting opposition

Breaking news.
Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked spoke on Radio Jerusalem on Tuesday and warned of the possibility Likud will form a coalition with Blue and White, leaving out other Right-wing parties.
“If there will be a betrayal of the ideological right,” she warned, “Everybody will bear the consequences.”
“We [Yamina] will become a fighting opposition and Likud will have to explain to the camp of Right [wing parties] why it is breaking up a right wing government.”
