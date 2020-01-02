Shaked: Political matters are for the public, not the courts to decide

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has applauded the Supreme Court's decision to decline to rule on the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being potentially re-elected while under indictment.In a tweet, Shaked said it was right the petition was not rejected, because the motion is premature given that the March elections had not yet happened. "It [the ruling] deals with a political issue, and in political matters - the public will decide," she said. "The public decides whom to believe," she said, "nobody, not even the judges who sit at the Supreme Court, can rule on who is deserving of such trust."