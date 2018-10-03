Shin Bet thwarts Hamas terror attack in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
October 3, 2018 11:03
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Shin Bet thwarted an attempted terror attack by Hamas in the West Bank and reported it on Wednesday.
The Israel Security Authority interrogated Issa Shalalda, 21, and Omar Ma'soud, 20, activists in the Hamas student cell at Birzeit University. The two students were recruited via Facebook by the military wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip to carry out attacks and aid with financial transfers.
During the interrogations, Hazem Hamayel, 24, allegedly contacted a Hamas official and was instructed to take part in terrorist activities on behalf of Hamas. Hazem was indicted for contact with a terrorist organization.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>