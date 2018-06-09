June 09 2018
|
Sivan, 26, 5778
|
Somalia's al Shabaab claims attack in which U.S. soldier died

By REUTERS
June 9, 2018 10:01
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOGADISHU - Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for an attack in which a US commando was killed and four others were wounded when they came under fire in the country.

The US special operations forces were fighting alongside about 800 troops from the Somali National Security Forces and Kenyan Defence Forces when they were attacked late on Friday by mortars and small arms fire.

"We attacked a military base ... killed one US soldier, two Kenyan soldiers and nine Somali soldiers from Jubbaland state. We also injured four US soldiers," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters on late Friday.


