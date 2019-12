Squad member Ilhan Omar Tweeted: "We are told to swallow these changes in the name of 'pragmatism,'" Omar wrote in one message. "But there is nothing 'pragmatic' about a vote that makes peace unachievable."

Fellow Squad member Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress, said the resolution: "legitimatizes inequality, ethnic discrimination, and inhumane conditions."

The US House of Representatives approved on Friday a resolution expressing support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but none of the four far-left Congresswomen known as 'The Squad' backed it.