Border police officer lightly wounded in shooting attack at Temple Mount

An Israeli Border police officer was lightly wounded on Thursday morning in an attack on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem just hours after 12 Israeli soldiers were wounded, including one critically, in a suspected vehicular ramming attack in central Jerusalem just before 2 a.m in the morning.According to police, a Palestinian opened fire towards officers, and lightly injured one in his hand in the shooting. The terrorist was shot dead by other officers at the scene."When we arrived at the scene we saw the wounded walking around, suffering from a wound in his hand. We treated his wounds and transferred him to the hospital," MDA Paramedic Israel Weingarten said.Hours earlier, the group of Golani soldiers were at the First Station, a popular entertainment spot on the city’s David Remez Street, during a heritage tour ahead of their swearing in ceremony at the Western Wall when they were struck by a car at high speed.