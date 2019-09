A suspicious object was found next to the council building in the town of Yarka in northern Israel on Wednesday, according to Maariv.





Police sappers cleared the building and closed off the area as they checked the object.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });