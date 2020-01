Syrian President Bashar commented Friday in reaction to the US decision to assassinate IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a strike late Thursday in Baghdad, saying that he received the news "with great sorrow", according to a report released by Ynet news.Assad added that "the martyr Soleimani died while serving his country and the axis of resistance. The Syrian people will not forget Soleimani's support for our side, defending Syria from terror."