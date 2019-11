Syrian news agency Sana reported that Israeli fighter jets attacked a series of targets in the Damascus region late on Tuesday night.





According to the report, Syrian aerial defense systems were able to intercept some of the missiles before they were able to reach their targets.



The IDF has not yet issued a statement in response.





Breaking video footage emerges huge fire ripping through unknown object in southern #Damascus amid #Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/5LHaG3AHxO — Majd Fahd (@Syria_Protector) November 19, 2019



Reuters contributed to this report.