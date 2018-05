BEIRUT - Syrian state media said on Monday the Syrian army had pushed Islamic State militants out of the al-Hajar al-Aswad district south of Damascus.



The Syrian army and its allies have been battling for weeks to recapture a tiny Islamic State enclave in al-Hajar al-Aswad and the adjacent Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp, the last area outside government control in or around the capital.



