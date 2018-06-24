June 24 2018
|
Tammuz, 11, 5778
|
Syrian rebels say Washington informs it won't intervene in southern Syria

By REUTERS
June 24, 2018 04:28
AMMAN - Washington told the main Syrian rebel factions they should not expect military support to help them resist a major government offensive to regain opposition-held parts of southern Syria bordering Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.



A copy of a message sent by Washington to heads of Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, which was seen by Reuters, said the US government wanted to make clear that "you should not base your decisions on the assumption or expectation of a military intervention by us."

Washington had earlier warned Syrian President Bashar Assad and his Russian allies that violations of a "de-escalation" zone agreed by the United States and Russia last year would have "serious repercussions" and pledged "firm and appropriate measures."


