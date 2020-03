The teacher has been in home quarantine with minor symptoms with her family since Saturday. Her family is not infected. She was in contact with 94 students and 80 staff members who will now need to enter quarantine until Friday, March 20.

All those affected will be contacted in order to notify them about the need to enter quarantine. The school where the infected teacher taught will not be open from Thursday until Sunday in order to organize classes with the smaller number of staff.

A 5th-grade teacher in Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut was confirmed as having the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.