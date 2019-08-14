Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Tel Aviv Light Rail worker stabbed in Jaffa by protestor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 19:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A Tel Aviv Light Rail employee was stabbed in Jaffa on Wednesday evening by an individual protesting construction work, according to NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System, the state company responsible for the design and construction of the project.

"The worker suffered wounds to his head and arm, and was treated by Magen David Adom," NTA said in a statement. "Police have started searching for the perpetrator."

Construction work on the Light Rail's Red Line, due to commence operations in 2021, led to the closure of Jaffa's Jerusalem Boulevard in late May. 

 
Once complete, the 24-kilometer Red Line will connect Tel Aviv to the nearby towns of Petah Tikva, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Jaffa and Bat Yam.


