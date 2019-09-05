Terror watchlist ruled unconstitutional

A US federal judge ruled that the US terror watchlist is unconstitutional, as reported by the Associated Press and published by the Washington Times.



The judge ruled that the list, which contains over 1 million people, violates the rights of those on it.



