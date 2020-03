The death of the three individuals was pronounced by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics at the scene, raising the total number of victims killed on the road this week to seven.

An MDA paramedic recalled the scene, saying that "this was a serious head on accident between two private vehicles. Two of the wounded were lying alongside the vehicles and another was trapped inside the vehicle. We were forced to pronounce their deaths at the scene. "

Three people were killed in a car accident early Thursday morning near a settlement in the northern West Bank, when two vehicles traveling on Highway 596 collided head on.