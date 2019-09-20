Trump Asia expert to become new deputy national security adviser

Matt Pottinger, the White House's senior Asia adviser, is expected to become the top deputy for U.S. President Donald Trump's new national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, a senior administration official said Friday.



Pottinger, who is likely to take up his new post of deputy national security adviser within days, is a former journalist and ex-U.S. Marine who has played a key role in helping to forge China and North Korea policy since Trump took office in January 2017.

