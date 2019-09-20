Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump Asia expert to become new deputy national security adviser

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 20:31
   Matt Pottinger, the White House's senior Asia adviser, is expected to become the top deputy for U.S. President Donald Trump's new national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, a senior administration official said Friday.

Pottinger, who is likely to take up his new post of deputy national security adviser within days, is a former journalist and ex-U.S. Marine who has played a key role in helping to forge China and North Korea policy since Trump took office in January 2017.


