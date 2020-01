Following the US strike that killed IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani late Thursday night, President Trump said on Twitter that "Iran has never won a war, but also never lost in negotiations."US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also declared on Twitter that the President's "decision to eliminate Soleimani [was] in response to imminent threats to American lives." Pompeo also noted that the US is "[committed] to deescalation."