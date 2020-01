Hours after Kim said his country would continue developing nuclear programs and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, Trump said he got along with Kim and "we have to do what we have to do."

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had signed a contract about denuclearization and that he thought the North Korean leader was a "man of his word.""But he did sign a contract, he did sign an agreement talking about denuclearization. ... That was done in Singapore, and I think he's a man of his word, so we're going to find out," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.