Trump: U.S. is making a lot of progress with China

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 17:46
    President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the United States is making a lot of progress with China, as two of the world's biggest economies work toward resolving their protracted trade dispute.

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, said the United States is taking in billions from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.


September 20, 2019
Gantz received request to meet with Greenblatt

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

