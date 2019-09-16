Trump: We don't need middle eastern oil, gas

US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday evening that the United States does not need "Middle Eastern Oil & Gas."



Trump wrote, "Because we have done so well with Energy over the last few years (thank you, Mr. President!), we are a net Energy Exporter, & now the Number One Energy Producer in the World."We don't need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!"



