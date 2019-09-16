Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: We don't need middle eastern oil, gas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 16, 2019 14:50
US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday evening that the United States does not need "Middle Eastern Oil & Gas."

Trump wrote, "Because we have done so well with Energy over the last few years (thank you, Mr. President!), we are a net Energy Exporter, & now the Number One Energy Producer in the World."We don't need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!"


