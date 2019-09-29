Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump administration renewed the investigation into the Clinton emails

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 29, 2019 23:35
The Trump administration has once again began investigating the Hilary Clinton emails, according to0 the Washington Post.

The American foreign ministry questioned over a hundred employees who worked under Clinton while she was Secretary of State, under the suspicion that they sent classified information to her private email during that time.


