Trump tweets quote saying American Jews don't know what they're doing

"The Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 21, 2019 15:45
U.S. President Donald Trump . (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump shared a quote on Wednesday by Wayne Allyn Root, a conservative radio show host, calling him "the greatest president for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world," and saying that American Jews "don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore."

The tweets came as Trump continues to receive backlash by Jewish groups after saying on Tuesday that Jews who vote Democrat "show great disloyalty." The claim of dual loyalty has long been used as an antisemitic trope against Jews.

"Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words," Trump tweeted on Wednesday, before quoting the talk show host as saying that "'President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world... and the Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God...

"But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.' Wow!"



A huge majority of American Jews vote Democrat, with Pew Research finding that 79% of Jewish voters cast ballots for Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives in 2018.


The president later took to Twitter to slam US Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

"Rep Tlaib wants to cut off aid to Israel," he wrote. "This is the new face the of Democrat Party? Read the AOC PLUS 3 statements on their hatred of Jews and Israel. Check out Rep. Omar (the great people of Minnesota won’t stand for this)."


