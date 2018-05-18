May 18 2018
Turkey: Prevent other states from following U.S. lead on J'lem embassy

By REUTERS
May 18, 2018 11:33
ISTANBUL - Muslim countries must together ensure that other nations don't follow in the path of the United States and open embassies in Israel's Jerusalem, Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday, at the start of a summit to address the issue.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comment at an opening address of an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which Turkey called after Israeli forces killed dozens of protesters in Gaza. The protesters were demonstrating against the opening of the United States embassy in Jerusalem.

"In the final declaration, we will emphasize the status of the Palestine issue for our community, and that we will not allow changing the status of the historic city," Cavusoglu said. "We must prevent other countries from following the U.S. example."


